Five people hospitalized in Windcrest house fire, fire officials say

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Windcrest early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home in the 225 block of Windcrest Drive, not far from Walzem Road and Loop 410.

Fire officials said firefighters arrived to find both heavy smoke and flames. Authorities said there were at least four people inside the home, many that sustained burns.

A neighbor told KSAT he woke up around 3 a.m. and could see embers from the fire hitting his windows.

The neighbor said he evacuated his family and found a woman screaming outside with two small children, begging for help to get her parents out of the burning home.

He was able to put the woman and children in his car to keep them warm and then helped the woman’s mother out of the house, he said.

The man told KSAT the woman appeared to have severe burns. The man found the father in the backyard, also with severe burns.

All five family members were taken to a hospital by ambulance and the children did not appear to be hurt.

The house is now believed to be a total loss.

The Windcrest Fire Department, the Converse Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Department were among the many departments who answered the fire call.

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Windcrest in the 225 block of Windcrest Drive on Nov. 12, 2019. (KSAT 12)

