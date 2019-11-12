Family loses home, dog and puppies in space heater fire

A dog and her puppies are dead and a family is displaced after a space heater fire ripped through a duplex early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. in the 8400 block of Garnett Avenue, not far from Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side.

Firefighters said the space heater was left in the shed next to the duplex specifically for the dog and her puppies. The fire sparked and then spread to the duplex, forcing the family of three to evacuate. The family was not hurt.

Authorities say the shed is a total loss.

The family has been displaced from their home and Red Cross has been notified. Firefighters say the home sustained roughly $65,000 to $70,000 worth of damage.