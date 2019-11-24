SAN ANTONIO – A fast-moving fire fueled by flammable materials left near a water heater burned through an East Side home Saturday evening.

Firefighters hurried to the house near North Walters Street and Gabriel just before 7:30 p.m. and reported flames coming from the back of the home.

The homeowner told them he had stored a gas can and other volatile materials in the water heater closet.

A district fire chief said those materials likely caused the fire.

Crews worked the scene for close to 30 minutes but could not save much of the house.

The district chief said the fire caused about $30,000 worth of damage to the interior and the back of the home.