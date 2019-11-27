SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of stealing several items from a Bike World and threatening the manager in early November.

The man, who remains unidentified, walked into the bike shop at 835 SE Military Drive on the evening of Nov. 2 and stole several items, according to San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

He “attempted to conceal” the items he removed from the sales display, Crime Stoppers said.

After he walked past the cash register and exited the store, a manager confronted him outside.

Suspects wearing white masks yanked door off ATM with chain

The suspect then “threatened to assault” the manager if he stopped him, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information can call 210-224-STOP.