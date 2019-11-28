SAN ANTONIO – A local man held his wife hostage and allegedly threatened to kill her and himself inside a Northeast Side home early Thanksgiving morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident began around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Eisenhower Road, not far from Interstate 35, after police received received word of a woman screaming inside the house.

According to police, the man barricaded himself inside and threatened to shoot himself and his wife if they made entry.

Negotiators and SWAT crews have been at the scene for several hours attempting to resolve the standoff peacefully, with negotiators speaking to the man through a window.

Police say gunshots were fired at one point inside the home, but that they do not believe anyone was hurt since they have since spoke to both the man and the woman.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, two loud bangs were heard and one person was taken out of the home on a stretcher. That person was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is headed to the scene and is expected to speak to the media shortly about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.