SAN ANTONIO – George Cantu, 41 was arrested on November 27th by San Antonio police who suspect he is responsible for multiple burglaries in the last month.

Arrest affidavits describe a suspect breaking into four different store locations.

The first on October 30th at a Circle K. Surveillance video shows a suspect believed to be Cantu break in and take a large cardboard box.

The store manager told police that the box was filled with metal shelves.

Other surveillance video shows the same man breaking into a Dollar General on November 5th.

Police say images from a surveillance video show the man forcing his way through a brick wall and stealing several items.

A third break-in happened on November 19th at a Red Rooster Market. The arrest affidavit says the suspect stole a pack of cigarettes.

The most recent break-in occurred on November 26th at the Pleasanton Stop. The suspect is again seen taking cigarette packs and other items.

The arrest affidavit states that Cantu admitted to being the man seen at all four locations. He told police he was stealing cigarettes to resell on the street.