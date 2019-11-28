SAN ANTONIO – A man in California will be extradited back to Texas to face charges for the 2013 slaying of Martha Batchelor after he was arrested on an unrelated charge, San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed.

Bradford Hudson was taken into custody Nov. 12 in Northern California by Redwood City Police and is currently being held at the San Mateo County Jail, records show.

Authorities say they received a sample of Hudson’s DNA as a result of his latest charge and that his DNA came back as a match for the 2013 crime scene.

Batchelor, 53, was found dead by a maintenance worker inside an apartment in the 4900 block of Woodstone Drive back on July 6, 2013.

Authorities said Batchelor was awakened around 4:30 in the morning by someone knocking at her door or coming into the apartment. Police said Batchelor tried to call 911, but was likely overpowered by the man in her bedroom, in a scene that was described at the time as “heinous.”

BCSO officials said Hudson has refused to waive extradition and that an assistant district attorney is currently awaiting a Governor’s warrant.