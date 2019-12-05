72ºF

Body found in apartment complex dumpster on Northwest Side, police say

Police investigating case as a homicide

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

9000 block of Wurzbach (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after maintenance workers found a body in a dumpster on the Northwest Side.

Police were called to the 9000 block of Wurzbach Road around 12:58 p.m. Thursday for reports of a body found in a dumpster at the Limestone Oaks Apartments.

The body appeared to be that of a woman between 30 to 45 years of age, according to police.

Police said there was trauma on the body.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

