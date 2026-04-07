Law enforcement officials detonate explosives in joint terrorism training exercise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Federal, state and local agencies conducted a joint training exercise in San Antonio on Monday, detonating explosives as part of a coordinated effort to improve post-blast investigation techniques and counter terrorism.

The training, held at the San Antonio Police Department’s training academy, brought together personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, SAPD, the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, and other agencies.

Officials said the exercise was designed to familiarize investigators with how different explosives behave, including the visual and physical effects left behind after a blast.

“They’re able to see the effects of the explosives, they’re able to see the short reports, the color of the smoke, and different ways they perform,” said Travis Gates, a bomb tech with ATF. “(That helps) to hopefully track down and arrest a suspect when he uses these in a criminal terrorist incident.”

Authorities emphasized that post-blast investigations play a critical role in identifying suspects by analyzing debris and remnants left at the scene. Investigators use those materials to determine the type of explosive used and, potentially, trace its origin.

ATF Special Agent Mike Weddel pointed to the 2018 Austin bombings as an example of how such investigative work can lead to identifying those responsible.

“Identify that location where the device was used, and start that response to collect items from that incident that’s going to lead to the identification of a suspect,” Weddel said.

Each explosion during the training involved a pound or less of explosive material, but the impact was still significant. Observers positioned more than 1,500 feet away reported feeling shockwaves from every blast.

Officials said safety remains a top priority, especially as San Antonio prepares for large public events such as Fiesta San Antonio. They added that upcoming international events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 and other major games scheduled in Texas, are also prompting agencies to refresh and strengthen their training.

“Much of what they’re teaching here they’re taking back with them to the Houston area to be prepared for the World Cup as it approaches,” Weddel said.

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