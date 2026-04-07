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Local News

Pregnant woman among 2 injured in road rage shooting on Southwest Side, police say

SAPD: 3 people were detained for questioning

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A pregnant woman was among two people injured in a road rage shooting on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Little Creek Drive, near Old Pearsall Road.

The 20-year-old woman, who is about six to seven months pregnant, was hospitalized as a precaution. An 18-year-old man was also hurt in the shooting. Both are expected to be OK.

Officers are investigating if the two were hit by a “birdshot” or shaglass.

Three people were detained for questioning, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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