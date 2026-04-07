Pregnant woman among 2 injured in road rage shooting on Southwest Side, police say SAPD: 3 people were detained for questioning SAN ANTONIO – A pregnant woman was among two people injured in a road rage shooting on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
Police responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Little Creek Drive, near Old Pearsall Road.
The 20-year-old woman, who is about six to seven months pregnant, was hospitalized as a precaution. An 18-year-old man was also hurt in the shooting. Both are expected to be OK.
Officers are investigating if the two were hit by a “birdshot” or shaglass.
Three people were detained for questioning, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors John Paul Barajas headshot
John Paul Barajas is an anchor/reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.
Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps ▶ 1:03 West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps Fiesta de los Reyes May Add $5 Entry Fee ▶ 0:48 Fiesta de los Reyes May Add $5 Entry Fee Thieves smash through 8-liner business wall to reach ATM after deputies' raid. ▶ 1:47 Thieves smash through 8-liner business wall to reach ATM after deputies' raid. Investigation underway after fatal South Side shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:52 Investigation underway after fatal South Side shooting, SAPD says Bexar County courtroom tensions boil over in double-murder case ▶ 1:45 Bexar County courtroom tensions boil over in double-murder case Tradición y color: más de 70 años celebrando Fiesta en San Antonio ▶ 2:24 Tradición y color: más de 70 años celebrando Fiesta en San Antonio WATCH: Waymo car goes wrong way in Alamo Heights school zone, concerns parents ▶ 0:33 WATCH: Waymo car goes wrong way in Alamo Heights school zone, concerns parents KSAT Investigates: Agencies tight-lipped after teacher shot at Comal County school ▶ 1:22 KSAT Investigates: Agencies tight-lipped after teacher shot at Comal County school A few showers for your morning commute ▶ 0:22 A few showers for your morning commute Missions stadium redevelopment moves one step closer ▶ 1:59 Missions stadium redevelopment moves one step closer Customers say mariachi group is a no-show after bookings ▶ 2:30 Customers say mariachi group is a no-show after bookings Complaints mount against Cibolo animal services officer after dog’s death ▶ 0:46 Complaints mount against Cibolo animal services officer after dog’s death What we know so far about the Comal County high school shooting ▶ 1:53 What we know so far about the Comal County high school shooting JCB plant in San Antonio set to be the largest worldwide ▶ 0:56 JCB plant in San Antonio set to be the largest worldwide What we know about the shooting at Hill Country College Prep HS ▶ 1:28 What we know about the shooting at Hill Country College Prep HS 15 year old student shoots a teacher then takes his own life ▶ 1:56 15 year old student shoots a teacher then takes his own life No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde ▶ 1:22 No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction ▶ 1:26 City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu ▶ 1:28 Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores ▶ 1:05 New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art ▶ 1:10 Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast ▶ 0:12 Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast Hundreds of millions of dollars lost each year to scams at crypto ATMs ▶ 0:41 Hundreds of millions of dollars lost each year to scams at crypto ATMs Bank teller and police officer help stop a scam ▶ 1:29 Bank teller and police officer help stop a scam Family of Matthew Guerra reacts to guilty verdict ▶ 0:20 Family of Matthew Guerra reacts to guilty verdict Previous photo Next photo