Surveillance video could hold clues about motel shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are hoping surveillance video will provide them with some important clues about an early morning shooting at a motel south of downtown.

Investigators planned to pore through the video that was recorded on cameras at the Studio 6 motel.

Officers responded to the business, located near Interstate 35 and Laredo Street, around 5 a.m. Monday from someone at a nearby convenience store.

Man in critical condition after being shot at motel

The caller told police that someone had run into the store asking employees to call 911 and saying that there had been a shooting in one of the motel’s rooms.

Man in his 30s in critical condition after shooting at Studio 6 motel

At a ground floor room toward the back of the property, officers found a shattered window and noticed a blood trail leading from the room to the parking lot.

“No witnesses. No victim,” said SAPD Sgt. J. Garay.

Everyone who had been inside the room, which also had bullet holes in its bathroom door, had disappeared, police said.

According to Garay, other hotel guests reported seeing various people going in and out of the room at different times.

He said the man who was shot was not a registered guest of the motel.

Investigators believe there may have been as many as ten people in the room when the shooting happened, possibly taking part in criminal activity.

“Narcotics. Narcotics in plain sight,” Garay said, describing the contents of the room.

A short time after police arrived, they were notified that a man had shown up at a downtown hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“Based on the severity of his wounds, he was transported to University Hospital,” Garay said.

He said at last check, the man, who is in his 30s, was in critical but stable condition.

Unable to speak with anyone else who had been inside the room right away, investigators had no early information about the shooter or the motive for the shooting.