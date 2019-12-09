Police investigate shooting at motel just south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a reported shooting at a motel early Monday morning.

The shooting was called in just after 5 a.m. at a Studio 6 motel near Interstate 35 and Laredo Street, just south of downtown.

According to police, officers arrived to find shell casings in the parking lot and a trail of blood from a room, but no victim.

Witnesses told police they saw a car speeding away from the motel. Authorities said a short time later, a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his stomach reportedly showed up at a children’s hospital. That person has since been transferred to University Hospital for his injuries.

