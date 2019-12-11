From Disney Plus to Dallas Cowboys: Google releases its most searched topics

In 2019, the United States had questions about everything from hurricanes to breaking news to movies to the latest music.

Google launched its 19th annual Year in Search for 2019, listing the hottest topics of the year for the country.

Entertainment and breaking news nabbed top spots in many of the categories, as Disney Plus was released to much fanfare last month, and topics like shootings and deadly hurricanes shook the nation throughout the year.

Here are lists of trending topics in the U.S.

Searches

Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonio Brown Luke Perry Avengers: Endgame Game of Thrones iPhone 11 Jussie Smollett

News

Hurricane Dorian Notre Dame Cathedral Women’s World Cup Area 51 raid Copa America El Paso shooting Sri Lanka Government shutdown Equifax data breach settlement California earthquake

People

Antonio Brown Jussie Smollett James Charles Kevin Hart R. Kelly 21 Savage Lori Loughlin Jordyn Woods Bryce Harper Robert Kraft

Movies

“Avengers: Endgame” “Captain Marvel” “Joker” "Toy Story 4″ “The Lion King” “IT Chapter Two” "Frozen 2″ “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” “Midsommar” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

Professional Sports Scores

Washington Nationals Boston Bruins St. Louis Cardinals Dallas Cowboys St. Louis Blues Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Bears Minnesota Twins Toronto Raptors Tampa Bay Ray

Musicians and Bands

R. Kelly 21 Savage Billie Eilish Lil Nas X A$AP Rocky Mötley Crüe Lizzo Gladys Knight Tekashi 69 Joy Villa

Songs