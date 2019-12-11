From Disney Plus to Dallas Cowboys: Google releases its most searched topics
In 2019, the United States had questions about everything from hurricanes to breaking news to movies to the latest music.
Google launched its 19th annual Year in Search for 2019, listing the hottest topics of the year for the country.
Entertainment and breaking news nabbed top spots in many of the categories, as Disney Plus was released to much fanfare last month, and topics like shootings and deadly hurricanes shook the nation throughout the year.
Here are lists of trending topics in the U.S.
Searches
- Disney Plus
- Cameron Boyce
- Nipsey Hussle
- Hurricane Dorian
- Antonio Brown
- Luke Perry
- Avengers: Endgame
- Game of Thrones
- iPhone 11
- Jussie Smollett
News
- Hurricane Dorian
- Notre Dame Cathedral
- Women’s World Cup
- Area 51 raid
- Copa America
- El Paso shooting
- Sri Lanka
- Government shutdown
- Equifax data breach settlement
- California earthquake
People
- Antonio Brown
- Jussie Smollett
- James Charles
- Kevin Hart
- R. Kelly
- 21 Savage
- Lori Loughlin
- Jordyn Woods
- Bryce Harper
- Robert Kraft
Movies
- “Avengers: Endgame”
- “Captain Marvel”
- “Joker”
- "Toy Story 4″
- “The Lion King”
- “IT Chapter Two”
- "Frozen 2″
- “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”
- “Midsommar”
- “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”
Professional Sports Scores
- Washington Nationals
- Boston Bruins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- St. Louis Blues
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Chicago Bears
- Minnesota Twins
- Toronto Raptors
- Tampa Bay Ray
Musicians and Bands
- R. Kelly
- 21 Savage
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- A$AP Rocky
- Mötley Crüe
- Lizzo
- Gladys Knight
- Tekashi 69
- Joy Villa
Songs
- “Old Town Road”
- “7 Rings”
- “Shallow”
- “Sunflower”
- “Truth Hurts”
- “Lose You To Love Me”
- “Sicko Mode”
- “thank u, next”
- “Act Up”
- “Bury a Friend”
