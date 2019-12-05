Baby Yoda gets San Antonio, Lone Star State spins online
Baby Yoda is a gift that keeps on giving.
After going viral in memes and posts amid the premiere of “The Mandalorian" on Disney+, San Antonians and Texans created their own take on the breakout star.
The Spurs Coyote tweeted an edited image of him, Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian on Wednesday, offering up a free pair of tickets to the user who invents the “best caption.”
In true San Antonio fashion, the captions were nothing short of relatable.
“Me & my brothers getting in trouble for not thawing the meat like mom asked,” user @dellalara responded.
“3 spurs fans trying to figure out who is staying behind because we only have 2 tickets to the game on Star Wars night,” wrote @J_Chavez.
The craze has also spread to San Antonio stomachs: The Bread Box began selling Baby Yoda cookies to much praise.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and Fiesta also mixed in with the theme in hilarious Instagram posts. See some of the quirky Baby Yoda and Texas mashups below:
Best caption wins a pair of tickets to Star Wars night on the 19th v Brooklyn! #MayTheForceBeWithYou— The Coyote (@SpursCoyote) December 4, 2019
.#GoSpursGo #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/YVYZBfu2Qu
My Buckaroo's first Bill Miller tea. #BillMiller #Buckaroo #Tea pic.twitter.com/23618cNldl— BillMillerBBQ (@BillMillerBarBQ) December 4, 2019
Vamonos Ratas! #ratasporvida #hoodrats #babyyoda #hoodratyoda #shrimpearrings #thehigherthearchtheclosertojesus #mexicanmemesPosted by Bean & Chisme on Wednesday, December 4, 2019
We can't get enough of Baby Yoda.Posted by 98.5 The Beat on Wednesday, December 4, 2019
We love you Lonnie 😭🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hr9eyXR19L— J (@jrivs_) December 4, 2019
Me watching all of Rocket and Lonnie Walker deniers twitter in flames....— Spurs Mafia Mac (@MacPenMedia) December 4, 2019
This is the way. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/0TR7fo9adP
