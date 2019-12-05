Baby Yoda gets San Antonio, Lone Star State spins online

Baby Yoda is a gift that keeps on giving.

After going viral in memes and posts amid the premiere of “The Mandalorian" on Disney+, San Antonians and Texans created their own take on the breakout star.

The Spurs Coyote tweeted an edited image of him, Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian on Wednesday, offering up a free pair of tickets to the user who invents the “best caption.”

In true San Antonio fashion, the captions were nothing short of relatable.

“Me & my brothers getting in trouble for not thawing the meat like mom asked,” user @dellalara responded.

“3 spurs fans trying to figure out who is staying behind because we only have 2 tickets to the game on Star Wars night,” wrote @J_Chavez.

The craze has also spread to San Antonio stomachs: The Bread Box began selling Baby Yoda cookies to much praise.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and Fiesta also mixed in with the theme in hilarious Instagram posts. See some of the quirky Baby Yoda and Texas mashups below:

Best caption wins a pair of tickets to Star Wars night on the 19th v Brooklyn! #MayTheForceBeWithYou

.#GoSpursGo #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/YVYZBfu2Qu — The Coyote (@SpursCoyote) December 4, 2019

We love you Lonnie 😭🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hr9eyXR19L — J (@jrivs_) December 4, 2019