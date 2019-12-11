H-E-B creates new app with curbside pickup, coupon features
Delivery, curbside pickup to be available at 200 Texas stores by end of 2019
SAN ANTONIO – A new mobile shopping app launched by H-E-B will make curbside pickup and home delivery easier for shoppers.
The San Antonio-based grocery giant on Wednesday released the My H-E-B app, an in-hand hub for placing orders, clipping coupons and browsing items.
Customers can place orders for curbside pickup or home delivery, a new feature compared to the store’s former app, and clip and redeem coupons.
The app also allows shoppers to easily find and browse items in the store, as well as search availability.
“The new My H-E-B mobile app is a perfect example of how we are investing in new technologies to enhance our digital services and establish H-E-B as a digital retail leader,” Jag Bath, H-E-B chief digital officer, said in a news release.
H-E-B states home delivery and curbside pickup will be available at 200 stores in Texas by the end of the year.
