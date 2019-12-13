WATCH LIVE: Firefighters respond to 2-story house fire on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported fire at a 2-story home on the city’s North Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 8:15 a.m. at the home in the 3600 block of Colter Road, not far from Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units have answered the call.

