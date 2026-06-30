San Antonio restaurants, nonprofits collect donations to help Venezuela

SAN ANTONIO – Recovery efforts are still underway six days after twin earthquakes ripped through Venezuela.

More than 1,700 people have died, and people across the globe are coming together to support the nation, including people in San Antonio.

Restaurants and nonprofits in San Antonio have been working to collect donations and funds to provide aid to survivors in Venezuela.

Llaneros Grill, located at 1000 S. St. Mary’s Street, shared on Instagram that they are still accepting donations at the restaurant.

Donations include non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products, water, baby and pet products.

KSAT spoke with the founder of global nonprofit Mercy Chefs, who says his team in San Antonio is flying to Venezuela to feed survivors by cooking and serving hot meals.

“We know this isn’t gonna be just the immediate response, but there’s going to be an ongoing demand for months or years into the future,” Chef Gary Leblanc said. “So we’re going to make sure that the Mercy Chef Kitchens in Venezuela are prepared for that long-term commitment.”

Since the twin earthquakes struck, people in San Antonio have reached out to help, including Zulia’s Kitchen on the North Side.

A video shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page shows the boxes of donations they collected at the restaurant.

“We highlight once again the kindness of everyone who donated,” the caption reads in part.

Below is a list of national organizations accepting donations to support Venezuela.

National organizations assisting and accepting donations

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