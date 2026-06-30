Kerr County to discuss flood warning improvements ahead of one-year mark of Guadalupe River flood

Boerne search and rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025, in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County commissioners are expected to discuss flood warning system agreements during a Tuesday morning meeting, weeks after the county became the first in Texas to install and test new state-funded flash flood warning sirens and sensors under Senate Bill 3.

The agenda item is listed as: “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action regarding Flood Warning System Agreements.” County leaders have not yet specified what agreements will be discussed or what action, if any, may be taken.

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Last month, Kerr County installed and tested new flash flood warning sirens and sensors funded through Senate Bill 3, which included $50 million in state funding. Kerr County was allocated $1.25 million for the project.

According to the county and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, the sirens were placed on both private and public property. Alerts can be sent out either by the National Weather Service or manually.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said the system includes more than sirens.

“We have six sirens in the western end of the county where the camps are, but that’s also coupled with a system of warning gauges and warning sensors that tell river depth, river speed and rainfall,” Herring said.

The current system is considered the first phase of the project. A second phase is planned for summer 2027, according to Kerr Together.

Commissioners have estimated final costs at about $5 million.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 11 a.m. Updates are expected after leaders discuss the agenda item and decide whether to take action.

Saturday marks one year since the July 4, 2025, Guadalupe River flood that killed more than 100 people in Kerr County.

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