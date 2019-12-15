Affidavit: Cold case murder suspect wiped bloody hands on apartment wall

SAN ANTONIO – An affidavit obtained Sunday revealed new details about a California man charged with capital murder in connection with a 2013 cold case.

Bradford Hudson, 59, was first accused of killing and sexually assaulting Martha Batchelor in her apartment when he was arrested on a domestic violence warrant weeks ago in California. Hudson’s DNA was a match for evidence found in Batchelor’s apartment shortly after death on July 6, 2013.

Mugshot released of murder suspect in 2013 San Antonio cold case

Hudson was extradited to Bexar County Jail over the weekend, records showed.

Investigators collected the DNA in the apartment from the interior bedroom wall next to Batchelor’s body, according to the arrest affidavit.

“It appears (Hudson) wiped his hands on the wall in an attempt to remove the victim’s blood from his hands," investigators wrote in the affidavit.

The DNA was placed in a database, and investigators did not receive a match until Hudson was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse six years after Batchelor was killed, according to the affidavit.

Investigators confirmed Hudson lived at the same apartment complex as Batchelor.

Batchelor was awakened around 4:30 in the morning by someone knocking at her door or coming into the apartment, investigators previously said. Police said Batchelor tried to call 911, but was likely overpowered by the man in her bedroom, in a scene that was described at the time as “heinous.”

SAPD: Woman’s killer ‘will strike again’

Batchelor was found later by an apartment maintenance worker.