Remains found in ditch in Northeast Side neighborhood identified

SAN ANTONIO – Human remains that were found in a ditch in a Northeast Side neighborhood last week have been identified as belonging to Ramon Mendez Jr., 29, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man’s body was discovered by a passerby in the 6600 block of Summer Fest Drive in the Woodlake Park subdivision, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause and manner of Mendez Jr.'s death. A toxicology report is pending.