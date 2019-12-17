USAA names new CEO, will be company’s first non-military leader

SAN ANTONIO – The USAA Board of Directors voted to make Wayne Peacock, an employee of the company for 31 years, as the new CEO following the retirement of Stuart Parker.

Peacock has been with the company since 1988, according to the company’s news release, serving “in a broad range of key assignments.”

“Serving the military community is my passion, and it’s an honor to follow a legacy of great leaders at USAA,” said Peacock. “I am proud of the 35,000 USAA employees who come together to bring our mission to life by serving our members with excellence every day."

Parker will be stepping down from the position effective Feb. 1, 2020. He has been with the company since 1998 and was the chief executive since 2015.

“It has been an honor to serve at USAA for nearly my entire civilian career,” said Parker. “I am deeply appreciative of the loyal support and friendship from the board, fellow USAA employees and members and wish our team great success.”

USAA, headquartered in San Antonio, provides insurance and financial products to more than 13 million current and former service members and their families.