USAA employees help assemble care packages for deployed servicemembers

SAN ANTONIO – USAA employees helped spread holiday cheer Thursday as they teamed up to assemble thousands of care packages for overseas troops.

The goal for this year calls for 10,000 care packages, which include everyday items like socks, toiletries and snacks, plus a handwritten note by employees and their families.

The packages will be sent to deployed servicemembers for the holidays.

USAA encourages the public in the giving spirit to purchase items on Operation Gratitude’s AmazonSmile page through Dec. 15 so they can be added to care packages.