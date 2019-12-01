SAN ANTONIO – The Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization is opening the From Me To You holiday store, which helps teach kids budgeting and the art of gift-giving.

Volunteer elves will be there to help your kids shop and gift wrap.

Organizers hope the fundraiser will teach the community more about the work they do, and hopefully bring in some new donations.

The From Me To You holiday store is located just north of Sea World on Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 3-9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.

More information can be found on bigmentor.org.