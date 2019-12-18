Man found guilty of sexually assaulting girlfriend at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of sexually assaulting his 25-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours before returning a guilty verdict against Allen Aredondo-Braaten, who was charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The jury on Tuesday saw video of Allen Aredondo-Braaten holding a gun as he set up his cellphone to record he and his girlfriend in his bedroom the evening of Dec. 4, 2017.

Prosecutors claim that as Braaten held a gun, he sexually assaulted the woman.

"You're not gonna die, you're gonna fly," prosecutor Leslie Cortez quoted Braaten as saying on the video. "Those were the words that were spoken by this defendant. What was caught on these videos is horrifying."

‘It was good in the beginning’: Woman testifies boyfriend sexually assaulted her at gunpoint

Braaten's defense team argued that the jury should never have even seen the video.

"We say that he was under arrest, and that the cellphone was therefore seized illegally, so we ask you all not to consider it," defense attorney Daniel De la Garza argued.

Before the video was published to the jury, the victim, whom KSAT 12 News is not identifying due to the nature of the case, testified that Braaten threatened her as he forced her to have sex in his bedroom.

"We have no idea what her motivation to lie might be, and we can't guess or speculate," defense attorney Robert Gebbia argued.

Gebbia's argument brought a sharp response from prosecutor Ryan Groomer.

"You saw what was in that video, and you heard what she said happened," he said. "She is not a liar and everything that happened corroborates what she said."

Braaten could face a maximum punishment of life in prison. The punishment phase of the trial begins Thursday in Judge Velia Meza’s 226th District Court.