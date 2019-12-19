Teen charged with capital murder in connection with South Side slaying last month

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old who was arrested in connection with the death of 34-year-old Shaun Barker, who was shot last month on the city’s South Side, is currently being held on a capital murder charge.

Due to the suspect’s age, his identity cannot be released.

Baker was shot and killed last month in the 2100 block of Sundrop Bay, near Zamora Middle School.

Police said Baker was still in his car when he was shot. They said he lost control and crashed into five parked vehicles.

Man shot to death crashes into at least 5 cars on South Side

The teen’s attorney appeared in court Thursday, hoping to have a request for release granted.

“I thought the judge might consider releasing him today for the holidays on GPS monitor. Judge didn't want to do it for whatever reason,” said William Davidson, the teen’s attorney said.

Not much information is being released on the case because it involves a juvenile.

Davidson said he’ll be talking to the district attorney about a video that could possibly exonerate his client.