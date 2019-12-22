Three people seriously hurt after car hits Bexar County deputy’s vehicle

Bexar County – A man, woman, and child are in critical condition after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle, according to Bexar County officials.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the deputy had pulled over to help the three people in the stalled vehicle, when a woman driving eastbound slammed into the deputies car causing it to rollover onto the three victims, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken by helicopter to University Hospital in critical condition. The woman and child were taken by ambulance, also in serious condition.

The woman driving the vehicle was also taken to the hospital in serious condition. Alcohol is suspected and the woman could possibly face multiple charges.

The deputy was not hurt.

Interstate 10 was shut down in the area for several hours but is open again.