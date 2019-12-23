SAPD: Man fatally shot on East Side; shooter in custody

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and another is in police custody following a shooting on the city’s East Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at an apartment in the 2700 block of East Commerce Street, not far from North Walters Street.

According to police, two men and a woman were hanging out at the apartment when an argument broke out and one of the men shot the other multiple times.

Police said the shooter fled after the shooting, but was found on Hammond Avenue and taken into custody.

The name of the man killed has not been released.