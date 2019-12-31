Man shot while attempting to sell firearm, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being shot while attempting to sell a gun overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Thompson Place, not far from Frio City Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the man was shot in the neck and head while attempting to sell the small firearm.

Police said three people fled in a gold sedan following the shooting.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. His name has not been released.