Coaches reflect on former Madison HS football player killed in shooting

San Antonio – Aydin Hoffman was a young man whose former coaches, Calvin Robertson and Byron Ledbetter, can’t say enough good things about.

“He always maintained a good relationship with people, even on different walks of life,” said Ledbetter of the 19 year old.

“Aydin Hoffman was not just another guy. He was a beacon in our community,” Robertson said. "He was a great leader, a great friend, a great family man, a great brother, a great son. He was everything that epitomized a college student athlete. "

Ledbetter and Robertson coached and trained Hoffman during his time playing seven-a-side football during high school. The teen also made his mark playing for James Madison High School, and was a redshirt freshman this season at West Texas A&M University.

But Hoffman’s life was cut short Monday morning when was found shot near a Whataburger in the 13900 block of O’Connor Road after he crashed into a curb and hit a barrier. He later died at the hospital.

San Antonio police are investigating what led to the shooting and where it took place.

It’s a hard loss for Hoffman’s former coaches who remember him as a good player who “made himself great.”

“I mean, he was back in town from college. You know, he worked to get that scholarship,” Robertson said. “It wasn’t like he was a kid that, you know, had the size and had the ability. He worked to get this scholarship.”

Although his loss is tragic, the coaches hope something positive might comes out of it -- possibly a step toward stopping gun violence in the community.

“I feel like this senseless act needs to stop. And I want his life to be something more than just a statistic,” Robertson said.

A candlelight vigil for Hoffman is planned for 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Whataburger on O’Connor Road. Participants are encouraged to wear orange or Madison Mavericks gear.