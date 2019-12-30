Former Madison HS football star killed in shooting in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning on the Northeast Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as 19-year-old Aydin Hoffman.

Hoffman is a former standout football player at Madison High School who signed to play with West Texas A&M University. He was on Christmas break from his freshman year in college.

According to San Antonio police, officers responded to the 13900 block of O’Connor Road around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress.

Officers said Hoffman was trying to pull into a private parking lot on O’Connor when he crashed into a curb and barrier.

Hoffman had a bullet wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he died several hours later as a result of his injuries from the shooting, police said.

One of Hoffman’s former trainers told KSAT.com the entire Madison community is devastated.

Some of his former teammates have also shared their grief on social media.

Hoffman played wide receiver and tight end for the Mavericks. He earned first team All-District honors in 2018 after leading Madison to a district championship and appearance in the second round of the playoffs.

An investigation is ongoing into what led to the shooting. Police had not announced any arrests as of Monday morning.