37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

37ºF

Local News

SAPD: Man with gunshot wound crashes vehicle into barrier

Crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in 13800 block of O’Connor Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, shooting, overnight
photo

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a gunshot wound crashed his car into a barrier near a Northeast Side Whataburger restaurant overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in the 13800 block of O’Connor Road, not far from Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, the man was likely shot at a nearby apartment complex, but they have yet to find a crime scene.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition. His name and age were not released.

Police also did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: