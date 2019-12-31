Funeral, vigil planned for ex-Madison HS football star killed in SA shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Services and a candlelight vigil have been planned to remember the “positive spirit” of a former standout football player at Madison High School killed this week.

Aydin Hoffman, 19, was found shot around 12:30 a.m. Monday after he tried to pull into a Whataburger parking lot in the 13900 block of O’Connor Road, crashed into a curb and hit a barrier.

Hoffman, who went on to play football for West Texas A&M University, had a bullet wound to his upper body. He died at a hospital several hours later.

While San Antonio police are still investigating what led to the shooting and where it took place, family and friends have announced a visitation and funeral for the teen who was here on Christmas break.

Former Madison HS football star killed in shooting in San Antonio

Visitation for Hoffman will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and noon-1 p.m. Friday at True Vision Church Northeast, located at 2826 Ackerman Road, according to his obituary. The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.

Friends and family have organized a candlelight vigil for 8 p.m. Tuesday at the O’Connor Whataburger.

“Let’s gather together and carry on Aydin’s positive spirit,” a Tweet about the vigil states.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear orange or Madison Mavericks gear.

Hoffman died three weeks after his 19th birthday.

Calvin Robertson, one of Hoffman’s former trainers and coaches, told KSAT.com after Hoffman’s death that the entire Madison community is devastated.

He added that Hoffman was a “great kid with a positive attitude.”

Hoffman played wide receiver and tight end for the Mavericks. He earned first-team All-District honors in 2018 after leading Madison to a district championship and appearance in the second round of the playoffs.

Police had not announced any arrests.

