Father, son arrested in New Year’s Day murder of man, 38, in La Pryor, officials say

LA PRYOR, Texas – Two suspects are charged in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old man that happened early New Year’s Day in La Pryor, officials said Thursday.

David Castillo, 51, and Daniel Castillo, 25, who are father and son, are both charged with murder.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Evelyn Street in La Pryor around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday for a possible stabbing. Deputies with the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office were told that the victim was at a New Year’s party at the location.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said both suspects arrived to the party and called out the victim, identified as Abel Longoria, for not being invited.

The argument led to a fight between the suspects and victim, who was then stabbed in his left armpit, ZCSO said.

Officials said a major artery was cut and Longoria bled to death.

The victim and suspects were acquaintances, ZCSO said.

The bond for David Castillo was set at $100,000. Bond information for Daniel Castillo was not released.