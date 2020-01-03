Police looking for suspect in shooting on West Side

Police are looking for the suspects in a shooting that happened Thursday night on the West Side.

One man was hit as he was heading to some basketball courts, and an officer on the scene stepped in to try and save his life.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of San Fernando Street, near Brazos.

Police said the victim was confronted by a group of men before he was shot at. A bullet may have hit a major artery.

The first officer on the scene was able to place a tourniquet on the man’s leg. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspects remain on the run.