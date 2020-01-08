Firefighters respond to smoking equipment at Toyota plant

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Toyota Texas plant in South San Antonio early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 7:40 a.m. at the manufacturing plant located on Lone Star Pass, not far from Applewhite Road.

A battalion chief said a piece of equipment inside a supplier’s building began smoking. No one was hurt.

Toyota’s own firefighters are now leading an investigation into the incident. San Antonio firefighters helped to remove some of the smoke.

A damage estimate was not given.