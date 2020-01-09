'I’ll take your life’: Woman threatened store cashier with knife during beer theft, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of stealing beer from a local convenience store with another female suspect and then threatening a store clerk with a knife.

Leticia Perez, 32, later told police she stole the beer and was charged with aggravated robbery, according to an arrest affidavit.

Perez is accused of grabbing “multiple packs of beer” on Nov. 10 at a 7-Eleven gas station in the 800 block of San Pedro Ave. and leaving the store without paying.

A female suspect, who was not identified in the affidavit, allegedly distracted the store’s cashier while Perez grabbed the items.

VIA suspends officer after family violence arrest at North Side home

The cashier approached Perez as she was leaving and was able to grab some cases of beer, the affidavit states.

Perez then pulled out a knife and told the cashier “I’ll take your life,” according to the affidavit.

The second suspect also stole beer and soda in the process. After the cashier grabbed some of those items, the unidentified suspect threw her soda at him, the affidavit states.

The two suspects then left in a vehicle.

Perez was apprehended on Dec. 7 in relation to another SAPD case, according to the affidavit.

While she was being questioned, she told police she made off with one case of beer in the 7-Eleven robbery, the affidavit states

Mugshot: Man accused of kicking down River Walk apartment doors, stealing items

An affidavit giving details on the separate case was not immediately released by the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.

Online jail records show Perez was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday for the 7-Eleven robbery. Her bond was set at $60,000.

She has past criminal charges in Bexar County.