VIA suspends officer after family violence arrest at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A VIA Metropolitan Transit Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon after San Antonio police said he assaulted a woman inside a North Side home.

Joe Garcia, 34, was taken into custody just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Ridgewood Ct. and booked on a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

An SAPD spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to the home just before 3 p.m. for an assault in progress.

Reached for comment Thursday, a VIA spokeswoman released the following statement via email:

A VIA Transit Police officer has been suspended following his arrest related to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, January 8. The officer was not on duty at the time. SAPD and VIA Transit Police are conducting an investigation. The officer has been employed at VIA since February 2018. Pending the outcome of the investigation, this employee faces disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Court records show Garcia was released on a $3,500 bond Thursday morning.

He is scheduled to be arraigned February 11.