Shot fired during altercation outside San Antonio Walmart, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting outside a Walmart on the Southeast Side.

A homeless man apparently started an altercation with another person Friday morning in the parking lot of the store near the intersection of SE Military Drive and Goliad Road.

Police said the suspect hit the victim and their vehicle.

The victim then pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the ground.

The suspect ran inside the Walmart but was later taken into custody, police said.

The victim is, so far, not facing any charges. Police said they believe it was self-defense.

It is unclear what led to the altercation.