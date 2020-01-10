Woman hit by stray bullet that tore into East Side home should be OK, husband says

SAN ANTONIO – The husband of a woman who was hit by a stray bullet that tore into her East Side home late Thursday night says his wife should be OK.

The man, who did not want to reveal his identity, told KSAT 12 News that his wife may need additional surgery to repair bones in her hand that were shattered in the shooting.

He said his 57-year-old wife had been sleeping in a chair in their living room when she heard gunfire outside around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

As soon as she stood up, he said, a bullet tore through the front of their home in the 700 block of Canton and hit her in her hand.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, outside a home across the street from them, a 57-year-old man was on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his neck and upper body.

San Antonio police said witnesses reported seeing a white sedan drive up, several people get out of that car and start shooting at him.

Someone at that home then returned fire, police said.

A stray bullet from the shootout traveled into the woman’s home, wounding her.

The man who was shot was in critical condition when he was taken away in an ambulance, police said.

Investigators are still looking for the shooters.