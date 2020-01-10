Shooting on East Side sends 2 to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a shooting on the city’s East Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in just after 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Canton Street, not far from East Houston Street.

According to police, two men had pulled up to the home in a white sedan just before getting out and firing several times.

Police said a man in his 50s was in his yard and was shot once in the neck and twice in the torso. A woman was inside the home and shot in the hand, police said.

The victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries. The man is listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the assailants got back into their car and fled after the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.