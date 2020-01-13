What’s open, what’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 20 and the city of San Antonio has announced its expected closures.

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. However, public safety and emergency services will remain open.

Here’s what will be open and closed for MLK Day in the city:

Open:

Police will be on duty

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open; PetShotz low cost vaccination clinic will be open from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday

La Villita shops will be open

Market Square will be open

All City parks will be open

Closed:

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

All Metro Health clinics

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites

Willie Velasquez and Claude Black community centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Pre-K 4 SA schools, CEO and corporate office

Dead animal collection crews will be off duty

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage for Monday, Jan. 20 will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and those regularly scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 21 will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 22

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center

Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Alamodome Administrative Office and Box Office

Central Library and all branch libraries

Development Services Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Planning Department

The Carver Community Cultural Center

Neighborhood and Housing Services Department

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

