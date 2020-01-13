What’s open, what’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in SA
City Hall, most municipal offices will not be open
SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 20 and the city of San Antonio has announced its expected closures.
City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. However, public safety and emergency services will remain open.
Here’s what will be open and closed for MLK Day in the city:
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open; PetShotz low cost vaccination clinic will be open from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday
- La Villita shops will be open
- Market Square will be open
- All City parks will be open
Closed:
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- All Metro Health clinics
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez and Claude Black community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Pre-K 4 SA schools, CEO and corporate office
- Dead animal collection crews will be off duty
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage for Monday, Jan. 20 will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and those regularly scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 21 will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Alamodome Administrative Office and Box Office
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Development Services Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Planning Department
- The Carver Community Cultural Center
- Neighborhood and Housing Services Department
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
