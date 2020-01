SAN ANTONIO – DreamWeek 2020 kicks off this Friday.

The 16-day summit has more than 200 events in San Antonio to advance Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision.

The events are meant to encourage discussion on universal issues facing our diverse communities.

Friday’s opening ceremony will be a breakfast event beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe.

This year’s theme is a collective vision.