1,800+ Texas State, UTSA students registered as sugar babies on Seeking Arrangement website, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Eight Texas universities made the list of top 100 schools with the most sugar babies, according to newly released data from Seeking Arrangement.

Texas State University in San Marcos has 945 students registered as sugar babies on the site and the University of Texas at San Antonio has 887 students registered.

According to the data, the top schools in Texas are:

Texas universities ranked for number of sugar babies

A previous report from KSAT listed San Antonio as having more than 1,000 sugar daddies based on information from Seeking Arrangement.

More than 3 million students across the U.S. are registered as sugar babies on Seeking Arrangement, according to a press release.

Arizona State University has the highest number of registered sugar babies with 2,724, data shows.