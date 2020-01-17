USDA proposes changes to school lunch program requirements
Program changes aim to provide more kid-friendly foods
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing new guidelines for an Obama-era lunch program, which would broaden which fruits and vegetables are allowed on students’ plates.
Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said the goal is to provide more foods students are willing to eat and avoid waste.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.