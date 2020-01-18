San Angelo resident wins big in Texas Lottery

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – One San Angelo resident is now $5 million richer after winning a Texas Lottery game.

The Texas Lottery says the resident won the prize after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at Tres Amigos Convenience Store in Eden, Texas.

The claim was processed Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Texas Lottery officials say there were two other $5 million winners as well.

The winner’s identity has not been released.