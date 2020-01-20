2 victims of deadly River Walk shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO – Two victims of a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday night at a bar along the River Walk have been identified.

Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, were identified Monday as the victims of the shooting, according to the San Antonio Medical Examiner.

Five other people were injured in the shooting at Ventura, a bar and live music venue located at 1011 Avenue B on the River Walk along the Museum Reach.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to determine what happened, according to preliminary information from Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. after an argument broke out between a group of individuals inside the venue and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, McManus said.

He said police are working to determine if the shooter was aiming at one person in particular or just shooting indiscriminately.

Martinez died inside of the club and Robles died en route to a local hospital, McManus said Sunday night. The five other shooting victims who were injured were taken to hospitals in San Antonio.

Police are still searching for the suspect.