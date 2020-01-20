Police: Multiple people shot at Ventura San Antonio
Witness tells us he heard gunshots from inside the bar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is investigating after they say multiple people were shot at Ventura San Antonio Sunday night.
Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Avenue B.
A witness on scene told us he heard multiple gunshots from inside the bar.
This is a developing story. Check back on KSAT.com later for more information.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.