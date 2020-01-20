49ºF

Police: Multiple people shot at Ventura San Antonio

Witness tells us he heard gunshots from inside the bar

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is investigating after they say multiple people were shot at Ventura San Antonio Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Avenue B.

A witness on scene told us he heard multiple gunshots from inside the bar.

This is a developing story. Check back on KSAT.com later for more information.

