Suspect promotes Instagram account during capital murder arrest after deadly shooting at River Walk bar

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a downtown San Antonio bar on Sunday night is now charged with capital murder.

Kiernan Christopher Williams, 19, was taken into custody Monday at an address off of Zarzamora Street, Police Chief William McManus confirmed.

SAPD: Suspect detained in connection with deadly River Walk shooting

Williams is accused of opening fire at the bar, located at 1011 Avenue B on the River Walk along the Museum Reach.

The shooting led to the deaths of Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25. Five others were shot, including four teenage males ranging in age from 16 to 19 and a 46-year-old woman. The five victims are expected to recover.

According to William’s affidavit, a witness told police he saw Williams get into an argument with Martinez. A second witness also told police about the confrontation and said they saw the suspect shoot Martinez.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Shooting at River Walk bar leaves 2 dead, 5 injured, police say

“The person the initial altercation started with, they knew each other,” McManus said.

The shooting occurred during a concert, McManus previously said.

As Williams was being taken into custody, he told reporters the shooting was done in self-defense.

“(Martinez) told me he was going to kill me,” Williams said. “He told me because I bumped into him, he was going to kill me.”

He also promoted his Instagram account before apologizing for what happened.

“I regret everything I did, no lie, I do,” he said.

Martinez was found dead in the bar with a gunshot wound to his chest. Robles, who was shot once in the back, was rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries within hours.

Williams has a criminal history that includes a conviction for assault on a public servant.