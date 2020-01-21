TABC opens investigation into Ventura bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has opened an investigation into a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left five others wounded Sunday night at a downtown San Antonio bar.

According to a news release, TABC agents will conduct a breach investigation of Ventura to determine if the club took proper steps to ensure public safety. Investigators will also determine whether the sale or service of alcohol contributed to the shooting.

Breach investigations are standard procedure when a violent incident resulting in death or serious injury -- dubbed a “breach of the peace” by TABC -- happens at a licensed business, according to agency Executive Director Bentley Nettles.

"The vast majority of licensed alcohol retailers are taking the necessary steps to protect their customers," Nettles said. "In those rare cases where a violent incident takes place, TABC is committed to determining whether business owners did what was necessary to keep the public safe."

Under the Alcoholic Beverage Code, alcohol license or permit holders are required to maintain the peace in their establishment, which includes refusing sale of alcohol to intoxicated patrons, notifying law enforcement of a violent incident within 24 hours, as well as disallowing handguns at locations where such weapons are prohibited.

Killed in the shooting were Robert Jay Martinez III, 20, and Alejandro Robles, 25.

Kiernan Christopher Williams, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder.