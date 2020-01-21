River Walk club shooting victim remembered as man dedicated to family, friends

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Alejandro “Alex” Robles leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son and long list of family and friends who describe him as a "giving person.”

The 25-year old was at the Ventura Club Sunday to support a performer and long-time family friend, says his father James Huff.

“Their son was performing. And so he went with that family in support of his performance,” Huff said.

Robles was shot in the back. The mother of the performer they were there to see was also shot and injured, according to Huff.

Suspect promotes Instagram account during capital murder arrest after deadly shooting at downtown bar

Huff said it’s been a difficult day but the road ahead is uncertain.

“For my grandson, who’s 5, and his mother, it’s going to change their life drastically,” he said.

Huff says Robles was an innocent bystander in the shooting.

San Antonio Police Department arrested Kiernan Christopher Williams, 19, in the shooting death that police say was started by an altercation between Williams and Robert Martinez, III.

19-year-old suspect arrested after deadly shooting at River Walk bar

Huff says his son was raised to be a blessing to other people and that’s how they’ll remember him.

“He helped the family any time he could and would look for the opportunities to help us,” he said. "But, he would help strangers. And I mean, if he saw someone broke down, he would stop and help them. He’d go through Starbucks and buy the the drink for the person behind them - gets to be a blessing as he drove off. "

Alejandro’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and memorial expenses. To donate, click here.